Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.66. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 1,971 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

