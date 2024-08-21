Reed’s, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:REED)

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSE:REED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Reed’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Reed’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reed’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reed’s stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Reed's Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

