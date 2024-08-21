Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for B&G Foods (BGS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS):

8/17/2024 – B&G Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2024 – B&G Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2024 – B&G Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – B&G Foods was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2024 – B&G Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – B&G Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

B&G Foods Trading Down 2.1 %

BGS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 712,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

