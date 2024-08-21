Reviewing Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) and WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS)

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) and WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Obayashi and WANG & LEE GROUP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obayashi $16.11 billion 0.51 $517.91 million $0.72 15.75 WANG & LEE GROUP $6.83 million 1.13 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Obayashi has higher revenue and earnings than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obayashi 3.89% 5.32% 2.09% WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of WANG & LEE GROUP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Obayashi and WANG & LEE GROUP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obayashi 0 0 0 0 N/A WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Obayashi has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WANG & LEE GROUP has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obayashi beats WANG & LEE GROUP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways. It is also involved in the development and leasing of real estate properties in various locations, primarily in urban areas, as well as property management activities; solar, biomass, geothermal, and wind power generation business; and PPP and agriculture business. In addition, the company provides non-life insurance agency business. Further, it engages in the provision of urban redevelopment, contracted operations, and facility management services, as well as M&E design and construction activities. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors. Its clients range from small startups to large companies. The company serves hospitals, schools and educational institute, hotels, residential development, commercial building, shopping arcade, HKSAR, public utilities, theme park, and data centers. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Wang & Lee Brothers, Inc.

