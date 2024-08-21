Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
RYTM stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.04.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
