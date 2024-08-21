Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $2,212,620.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $2,212,620.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,567. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RYTM stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

