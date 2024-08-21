Roth Capital Weighs in on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bio-Path in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Bio-Path’s current full-year earnings is ($5.53) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bio-Path’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.91) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.78) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on BPTH. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.60) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.66% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Path

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.