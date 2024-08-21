Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.11

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.11 and last traded at $112.91, with a volume of 75687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

