RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $117.67 and last traded at $117.82. Approximately 566,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,245,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. The company has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,143 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

