Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $3.89

Rune (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Rune has a market cap of $19,319.60 and approximately $39,635.92 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00006553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 4.07139659 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $50,801.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.