Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ADC Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $1,124,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE ADCT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 102,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,429. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $241.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

