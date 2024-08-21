Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $421,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $47,980,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,625. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.35.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

