Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Invests $113,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 21,782,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,502,092. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,472,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

