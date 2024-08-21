Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,228,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 157,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,774. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.