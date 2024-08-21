Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 512 ($6.65) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.65). Approximately 170,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 255,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 521 ($6.77).

Scottish American Investment Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 513.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 507.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £913.00 million, a PE ratio of 867.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

Get Scottish American Investment alerts:

Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.45. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is presently 2,372.88%.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.