SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 102,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

