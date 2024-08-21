SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,412,351. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

