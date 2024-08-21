SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JOF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,500,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 18,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,956. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

