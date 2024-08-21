SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 913 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 904,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.92. 429,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,462. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

