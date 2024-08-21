Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Up 4.8%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 3,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 26,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Senmiao Technology Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

