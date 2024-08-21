Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Up 0.3%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 1,597,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,467,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

