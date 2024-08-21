ServiceNow (TSE:NOW) Given New C$0.40 Price Target at Ventum Financial

ServiceNow (TSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Ventum Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.
