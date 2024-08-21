Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Roth Mkm

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

SHIM has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shimmick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of SHIM stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. Shimmick has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

