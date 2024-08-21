Short Interest in AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW) Decreases By 7.6%

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AGBA Group Stock Performance
AGBAW opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. AGBA Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.
AGBA Group Company Profile
