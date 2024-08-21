Short Interest in AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW) Decreases By 7.6%

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGBA Group Stock Performance

AGBAW opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. AGBA Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

AGBA Group Company Profile

AGBA Group Holding Limited together with its subsidiaries provides wealth management and healthcare institution services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business segments. The Platform Business segment operates as a financial supermarket that offers financial products, such as life insurance, pensions, property-casualty insurance, stock brokerage, mutual funds, money lending, and real estate agency services.

