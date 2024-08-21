SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,905 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,905 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $54,045.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 234,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 9.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $591.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.20. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at $454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

