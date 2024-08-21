SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading 6.5% Higher

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.10. 141,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 398,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 9.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $137,943.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,054.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $33,537.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,828.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $137,943.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,054.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,950 shares of company stock valued at $329,060. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 104.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 1,255,610 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 810.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,014,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,685,000 after buying an additional 368,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $6,721,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in SI-BONE by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,349,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 267,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.