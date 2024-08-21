Siacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.43 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $264.44 million and $4.43 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

