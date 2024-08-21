Siacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.43 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $264.44 million and $4.43 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,007.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.02 or 0.00567759 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009967 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00108277 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.59 or 0.00272158 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00031875 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00038852 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00072255 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.