Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Sells 2,268 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,268 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $61,462.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.16. 1,086,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,330. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.74 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,789,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

SILK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

