SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Up 1.4%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €22.70 ($25.22) and last traded at €22.46 ($24.96). Approximately 59,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.16 ($24.62).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €28.68 and a 200 day moving average of €43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62. The firm has a market cap of $779.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.42.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

