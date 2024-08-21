SmartFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 133.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, SmartFi has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. One SmartFi token can now be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $40.50 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

