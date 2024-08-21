Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $131.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.93 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average is $155.73.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Snowflake by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Snowflake by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

