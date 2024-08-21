SOLVE Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.88 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and $126,886.23 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000872 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

