South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at Canaccord Genuity Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

South32 Price Performance

About South32

South32 stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. South32 has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

