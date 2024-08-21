SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.64. 3,418,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,362. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

