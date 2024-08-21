Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHYS. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,395,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,637,000 after buying an additional 195,980 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,526,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,538,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. 1,803,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,638. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $19.63.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

