SRG Global Limited (SRG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on September 25th

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from SRG Global’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

SRG Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22.

About SRG Global

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led specialist asset maintenance, mining services, and engineering and construction services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Asset Maintenance; Mining Services; and Engineering and Construction segments. The Asset Maintenance segment supplies integrated services to customers in various sectors, including oil and gas, energy, infrastructure, offshore, mining, power generation, water treatment plants, commissioning, decommissioning, shutdowns, and civil works.

