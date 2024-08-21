Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. 364,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,907. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.