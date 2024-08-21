Steven J. Frisch Sells 6,048 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total value of $749,891.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,379.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Plexus Trading Down 3.3 %

PLXS traded down $4.22 on Tuesday, reaching $122.54. 135,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,551. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $87.21 and a one year high of $132.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.84.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 36,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

