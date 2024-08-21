Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial
Stifel Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:SF opened at $84.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.
Stifel Financial Company Profile
Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.
