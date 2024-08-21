Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $84,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,794,000 after purchasing an additional 391,384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 929.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 267,777 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,199,000 after purchasing an additional 191,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 151,046 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SF opened at $84.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

