Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,117 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 153% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,392 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Icahn Enterprises
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 1.0 %
IEP stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 854,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,655. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $22.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.80.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -347.83%.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.
