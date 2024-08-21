StockNews.com Downgrades Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $87.88 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $51,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

