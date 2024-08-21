StockNews.com Downgrades Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Natural Resource Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $87.88 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Resource Partners
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.