Summit Global Investments Acquires 3,667 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.97 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 502.89, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.