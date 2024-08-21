Summit Global Investments Acquires New Shares in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Viant Technology Stock Performance
Shares of DSP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 63,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $681.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.17 and a beta of 0.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on DSP
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.