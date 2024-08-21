Summit Global Investments Acquires New Shares in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DSP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 63,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $681.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DSP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DSP

About Viant Technology

(Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.