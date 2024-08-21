Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 26,310 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACM Research stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,631. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.55. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,052,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,363.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934 over the last ninety days. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM Research

ACM Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.