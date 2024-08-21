Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 5,612 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,548.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.1 %

PRIM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.79. 267,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.08. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.