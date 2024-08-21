Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,320 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 233,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 84,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 332,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,191 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 313,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290,673 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BBVA stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 781,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,600. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.