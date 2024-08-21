Summit Global Investments Buys 23,563 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $48,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 163.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,827,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,882 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.53. 5,516,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,958. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

