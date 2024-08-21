Summit Global Investments Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 515,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 194,151 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,946,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. 3,396,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,136,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

