Summit Global Investments Has $2.85 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 11,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.36. 250,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,491. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $136.93.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

