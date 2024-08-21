Summit Global Investments Has $5.71 Million Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,580 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,854,000 after purchasing an additional 917,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,511 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,865,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,485,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after acquiring an additional 285,662 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 295,162 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. 2,114,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,140. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

