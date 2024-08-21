Summit Global Investments Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,708 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 298.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 98,996 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 92,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.1 %
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.35.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HY shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
