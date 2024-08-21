Summit Global Investments Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,708 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 298.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 98,996 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 92,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.1 %

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HY shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.